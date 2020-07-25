Isabel Allison (nee Therin), age 86, passed away at the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario, on Tuesday July 21, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1934 in Brandon Manitoba. She grew up in Chatham Ontario. Her four children are: Colleen Allison (spouse Louison Poulin), Catherine Allison (spouse Joe Laberge), Tom Allison, and Margaret Bunn (spouse Brice Bunn) Her three grandsons, who she was extremely proud of, are: Brice Bunn, Matthew Bunn and Jonathan Bunn. She was an active grandmother making lunches, driving her grandsons for paper routes, picking them up from school on severe weather days and supportive in all of their many activities. She was a Girl Guide and Brownie leader for many years and a highlight of this work was meeting Princess Margaret. Years later she was honoured to be invited to dinner with Queen Elizabeth. She had a love of music, which she passed on to her children. She was a very good vocalist and she was very active in musical theatre productions in both Huntsville, Ontario and in Etobicoke, Ontario. She played the leading role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady in Huntsville and she played Marilla Cuthbert in EMP's production of Anne of Green Gables. She was a tireless volunteer for both the Ontario Liberal Party and the Liberal Party of Canada. She was proud to be a Joe Cordiano delegate in 1996 and a Michael Ignatieff delegate in 2006. She gave donations to many charities to help people in need. She was an avid reader and she loved history. One of her daily pleasures was reading The Toronto Star cover to cover. She liked to travel including trips to many countries with her children. While visiting Orlando, Florida she braved the Magic Mountain ride (and swore she would never do it again). Her family would like to thank the staff at the Woods Park Care Centre for the excellent care provided. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com