Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on February 3, 2020 at the IOOF Seniors Home in Barrie. Isabel was predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Queenie Plunkett, sister Mary Margaret Quigley, and loving husband, Arthur Casey. She is survived by her five children, Jane, Catherine (Bert), Bill (Sherry), Ann (Tom), and Peter (Kelly). Isabel was also loving Grandma and Nana to Matthew, Jordan, Cameron, Adam, Jeffrey, Andrew, Jamie (Lauren) and Tyler, and great-Nana to Myles and Isabella. Isabel was born in Oshawa in 1931 and raised in Toronto. She attended St. Joseph's Academy for Young Ladies and subsequently worked for an insurance company in Toronto. One of the great adventures of her life was a trip to Cuba in the early 50's. The other great adventure was meeting our dad, Arthur J. Casey while performing in a play called "Big Hearted Herbert." They raised their family in Scarborough and then in Barrie, Ontario. After many years of being a full on, full-time mom, Isabel worked as a medical receptionist in Barrie. Her greatest joy during these years was the annual trip to Barbados she and Art took with Ann and Ernie Allard. In their later years Isabel became a strong and loving advocate for Art in his illness. Isabel's family would like to thank the staff at IOOF for their supportive, loving care of her over the past six years. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place the following day on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. John Vianney Church, 13 Baldwin Lane., Barrie at 10 a.m. Reception to follow inside the Church Hall. Interment at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 208 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Isabel's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020