passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Bay Haven Senior Care Community in her 89th year. Ida, was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert, son Douglas and daughter Leslie. She will be remembered as the loving mother of Colleen (Mike) McConville, David (Susan), Rick (Cindy) and Lynn (Richard) Philion. She will be forever cherished by her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Ida is survived by her sisters Marie (Bud) Martus and Maureen (the late Ken) Rae. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Ida's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020