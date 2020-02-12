|
|
Ivan passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 49 years Donna (nee Wright), children Michael (Kelly) and Lyndsy and cherished grandchildren Hailey and Lilah. Ivan was born in Alliston, Ontario to his parents Herb Johnson and Mary Barkman. Ivan is survived by his sister Marie (John) MacNeil.He enjoyed the love and care of his in-laws Carol Wright-Bentley, Sandra and Ralph Smith, Linda and Martin Zeng, Tracey and Peter Humen and David and Karen Wright. Many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews enjoyed his company. There will be a memorial service to remember Ivan on Saturday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2985 Sixth Line, Collingwood. A chance to visit with the family after the service will take place at Collingwood Leisure Time Club 100 Minnesota Street, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be greatly appreciated. Friends may visit Ivan's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020