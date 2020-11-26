Died suddenly on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Ivanka of Barrie, formerly of Richmond Hill, is predeceased by her children Teodora and Georgi. Cherished grandmother of Chantal Bacev-Giles (Ryan Miller), Jordan Bacev and Theron Bacev. Ivanka is predeceased by her brother and by her former spouse, Todor Bacev. Born in Bulgaria, Ivanka came to Canada in 1967. She enjoyed travelling, cooking and spending time in her beloved garden. The family will gather for a private interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. To sign Ivanka's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com