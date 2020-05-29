September 19, 1938 - May 23, 2020
Doug passed at his home in Balm Beach Saturday May 23rd surrounded by family a week after being diagnosed with cancer. Predeceased by parents Pearl (2003) and Eddie (2009), long-time partners Linda Smith (1995) and Ginny Orr (2015). Doug is survived by sister Margaret and her family, daughter Trish, sons Andrew, Blair, Brent and Mike, all of their significant others, 10 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids. He'll be missed by all who knew and loved him, his quick wit and sharp intelligence set him apart. His love of Georgian Bay, travel, golf, cheap detective novels, driving fast and dominoes after dinner was well known. Growing up in Toronto he ran horses for Conn Smyth at his training facility but left the backstretch for a career in advertising. He could be found rather easily at Hemingways in Yorkville until he retired to Parry Sound in 1995 where he volunteered on the board of Addiction Outreach, golfed at Deer Run and regularly worked out at the Y. A late move to the Midland area meant a new group of friends to round out his very active social calendar. His ashes will be interred Labour Day weekend in the family plot in Parry Sound after which we are hoping to get-together at the cottage on Parry Island. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society gracefully accepted.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.