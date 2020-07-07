Died suddenly on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in Clearview Township at the age of 25. Tyler of Stayner, loving and devoted father of Bowen. Cherished son of Rebecca and John Phillips. Dear brother of Kayla (Julian George), Emma Phillips and the late Samantha Purkis. Dear uncle of Theodore George. Loving grandson of Don and Pat Gulley and Ann (Dave Verch) and the late Gerry Phillips. Tyler will also be missed by Bowen's mother Paige Proulx, his many aunts and uncles, cousins, his brothers from other mothers, his Ironman Reinforcement Crew and his many friends including Meghan. Tyler loved to make music. He was a talented musician, playing multiple instruments from a young age. He travelled to Bluegrass festivals and produced music through 27 Studios. He enjoyed being on the water canoeing whenever he could and he loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle. He will be deeply missed. Friends are invited to a viewing Saturday July 11, 2020 at the St. Patrick's Parish Hall, 215 Pine Street, Stayner from 1 to 4 p.m. Public health regulations only permit 40 people at any one time within the building and everyone inside the building is required to wear a face covering. All physical distancing regulations remain in effect. Please obey the signage and markings. To support Bowen's future, donations via E-transfer to bowenintrust@outlook.com will be utilized to create an education fund. For further information and to sign Tyler's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com