More Obituaries for Jack Hendy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Anthony Hendy

Jack Anthony Hendy Obituary
Born London, England April 15, 1933 Died Newmarket, Ontario, March 9, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack Anthony Hendy on March 9, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Avril (née Wilson), his daughter Gillian (Ray), sons Allan (Maria) and Tim (Jennifer), grandchildren Dakota, Savannah, Austin, Makayla and Mitchel, and nephew Leslie (Lesley). He is predeceased by brothers Ray (Rita) and Denis (Avril). Born and raised in Brixton, South London, Jack was a passionate Arsenal FC fan. After serving 4 years in the RAF, he apprenticed as a photo engraver. Emigrating with his bride to Toronto in 1958, he quickly landed a job as a photo-motion technician, working with broadcasters CBC and CTV, navigating the relatively new medium, television. A self-taught landscape and wildlife artist, Jack enjoyed many art exhibitions in and around his adoptive town of Alliston, Ontario. He was a lifelong vegetarian and a passionate animal welfare advocate. Charitable donations greatly appreciated in memory of Jack Hendy to: Alliston & District Humane Society South Lake Regional Health Centre, Palliative Care: Offer Condolences
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020
