Jack CARLETON

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Lovingly remembered by his wife Brenda and son Curtis (Christina) and daughter Kimberly. Cherished grandchildren Tyra, Dallas and Noah. Predeceased by his parents John and Muriel Carlton. Survived by his siblings Laurel Carlton, Lorna Duquette, twin sister Jill Levack (Norman), Ernie Carlton, Clinton Carlton and predeceased by his siblings Fred Carlton and Clifford Carlton. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland, 705-526-5449.



