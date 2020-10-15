Passed away on September 19, 2020 at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Heather (nee Watson). Loving father of Todd (Sandra), Tamara (Glen), Tabitha (Brian), and Tristan (Kim). Dear grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 7. Cherished brother of Diane Thurlow (predeceased by Wayne), and brother-in-law of Elizabeth Britton (predeceased by Robert). Jack was a dedicated elementary teacher and coach in Simcoe County for many years. At Jack's request a private family service was held and a Celebration of Life will take place in 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca