It's with great sadness and heartbreak to say loving husband, father, Popa, brother and lifelong Collingwood legion member Jack Johnson Sr. passed away Thursday, September 3rd. Loving husband of 64 years to Lorraine (nee Thompson), father to Kimberley (Owen) Bale, Lance Johnson (predeceased) and Jack (Karen) Johnson Jr.; Popa to Blair (Megan) Rowbotham, Jacqueline (Richard) Judges, Shawna (Matt) Hobbs, Nicole (Will) Balasiuk, and Kyle Johnson, great-grandpa to Ethan and Izzy Rowbotham. Survived by sisters Gail (Ray) Synnott, Wanda Saraceni, Guyrene Johnson and brother George (Barb) Johnson. Predeceased by parents Jack & Leila Johnson and sister Marjorie Miller. Friends were received at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A private family service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with interment at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Friends may visit Jack's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com