MILLER, Jack IN LOVING MEMORY Jack Miller September 20, 1947 - March 31, 2020 After an inspiring and all too short fight with cancer, Jack at age 72, died at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the adoring husband to the love of his life Karen, for whom he built every creative dream she could imagine, and he was the coolest dad imaginable to son Kyle and daughter Krystle. Jack will also be sorely missed in the fun-loving, classic big brother role to his siblings Ernie, Chuck and Liz, and of course their extended families. Jack truly lived up to his name as a jack-of-all-trades. As a youth and into adulthood he played and excelled at many sports including hockey, golf, and baseball to name just a few. He went to the University of Windsor originally as a Phys. Ed. major, but said he felt it was 'fake', so changed it and went on to major as a B.A. Once into the workforce he built houses, worked for an IT company, spent many years with TD Bank, and of course worked for Lowes. He could turn his hand to anything, any idea, and make it turn out perfectly - in short, he was a precision craftsman of ideas. He was quite simply the most intelligent man we know. He 'ruled' at everything, and his hobbies included beating all and sundry at any card game that was at hand, trouncing the various nieces and nephews at washer-toss, and making sure that nobody survived being pulled behind the boat on a tube. He spent many hours happily trash-talking and trading players with his fantasy baseball league, but truly his greatest gift was wanting everyone to be comfortable. To feel truly comfortable. He loved music, but he was a horrible singer, the bane of anyone unlucky enough to partner with him for singing charades, but above all, he loved butter. Karen, are you listening? Bury him with a pound of butter, ok? It's an inside joke, folks. It was the last great argument they had. A celebration of life will be held at some point in the summer at Karen and Jack's cottage. The hole in our hearts will always be there. Jack will be missed by not only his family, but his neighbours and friends and the people who used to work with him. We will forever miss his laugh and his sly wit. A great man, a true renaissance man has left us and he will never, EVER be forgotten. Thank you friends for your love and support. In lieu of donations, and in true Jack spirit, we request you do a random act of kindness (when we're allowed to socialize again), and think of him fondly when you do.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020