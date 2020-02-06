|
Peacefully, at Sunset Manor in Collingwood. Jack leaves behind his loving wife, Evelyn (nee Howden), his children, Garth (Colleen), Lisa (Fred Bridgeman), Scott, and Jill (Robert Dratler), grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his sister Patricia Barton. Predeceased by son Mark, and first wife, Eileen (nee Soucie). Jack was born in Aurora, Ontario, but spent his youth in Schumacher Township in Northern Ontario. He then attended the University of Toronto from which he graduated as a Civil Engineer. His long and productive career saw him working on projects both in Canada and the United States. After retirement, Jack and Evelyn began a life filled with travel. Together they travelled the world, enjoying together the history and cultures of the many countries which they visited. The family would like to thank the staff of Balmoral Retirement Home and the Saint Elizabeth Nurses in Collingwood for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be gratefully appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Internment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery take place in the spring. Friends may visit Jack's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020