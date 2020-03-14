|
|
Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia. He will be missed by his sons Mark, Todd (Emily) and Troy (Nansi) and the rest of his family. Loving Pappy to Reece, Hashem and Margaret, Jack will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a curmudgeon with a heart of gold. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Jack received in his time at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Champlain Manor and the Leacock Care Centre (especially the wonderful staff of the 3rd floor). A celebration of life will take place June 7. If so desired, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020