More Obituaries for Jack Tudhope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack "The Bear" Tudhope

Jack "The Bear" Tudhope Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved father of Sheri Newman, Kim Poole, Steve Tudhope (Aimee), Kristine Dejardine (Greg), John Newman, and Michael Tudhope. Cherished grandfather of Dryden, Spencer, Tyler, Sean, Ava, Jack, Caitlin, Jacob, Cassidy, and Jamie-Lee. Friends may be received at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE (152 Bradford St., Barrie) on Thursday, February 12, 2020, for visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 7:00 p.m. Burial to take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020
