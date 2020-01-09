Home

Jackie WAUTHIER


1961 - 04
Jackie WAUTHIER Obituary
Passed peacefully after a brief illness in the arms of her niece Abby Fralick at South Lake Hospital. Mother of Katherine Wauthier. Loving daughter of Jack and Karen Marshall. Predeceased by mother Norma Saunders. Sisters Vicky and Susie will greatly miss all the laughter and fun times together. Nieces Tonya and Melissa affectionately remember their Aunt. Jackie was cared for dearly by brother-in-law Ron McNeill. Predeceased by Barron Wauthier, sister-in-law Janis McNeill and brother-in-law Don (Beaver) Guthrie. Fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrie Legion, 410 St. Vincent St., Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.
