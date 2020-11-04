Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Jacqueline Anne Archibald, loving mother of Laurie Anne (Michael Stasiuk). Dear grandmother of Marshall and Emma. Cherished daughter of John and the late Anne Archibald, and step daughter of Anne Matson Archibald. Loved sister of brothers John (Suzie) and Ron (Leslie). Also many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Jacquie was in her 60th year. She grew up in Pottageville and later Beeton. She currently lived with her daughter in Barrie. She worked for her father in Beeton for many years, whom with his partner Bruce Haire owned many weekly newspapers in York and Simcoe Counties. Cremation has taken place and as per Jacquie's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. To those who wish, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com