1/1
Jacqueline Anne "Jacquie" Archibald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Jacqueline Anne Archibald, loving mother of Laurie Anne (Michael Stasiuk). Dear grandmother of Marshall and Emma. Cherished daughter of John and the late Anne Archibald, and step daughter of Anne Matson Archibald. Loved sister of brothers John (Suzie) and Ron (Leslie). Also many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Jacquie was in her 60th year. She grew up in Pottageville and later Beeton. She currently lived with her daughter in Barrie. She worked for her father in Beeton for many years, whom with his partner Bruce Haire owned many weekly newspapers in York and Simcoe Counties. Cremation has taken place and as per Jacquie's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. To those who wish, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved