Jacqueline Dorothy BAT

BAT,Jacqueline Dorothy (1940 - 2020) (Longtime employee of Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - serving in both housekeeping and dietary aid) She passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on April 13th, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to Andrew "Andie" Joseph Bat. Loving Mother of Joe Bat (Cathy), Lisa Clement, Andrea Fallows (Richard) and Jennifer Steele (Kevin). "Grandma Jackie" will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren; Daryl (Hanna), Joe, Kaylee (Kim), Kole (Catia), Kai (Nikki), Emily, Bo and Ty. Proud Great Grandmother of Jacob, Svea, Kamden and Kristoff. Jackie is survived by her sister Shirley Clarke and predeceased by siblings June & Gary. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Jackie will be remembered for her love of animals (especially dogs), but mostly for her love, devotion and support to her family. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will follow when we can all be together. If desired, memorial donations to the S.P.C.A. - Orillia Branch or the would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
