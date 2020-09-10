1/
Jacqueline F. BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacqueline Brown at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Barrie, Ontario on July 31, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of Dennis Gordon Riseborough (deceased) and her second husband, William T. Brown (deceased). Loving mother to her two daughters Denise Hamilton and Claudia Riseborough and a very proud grandmother to Toni and her grandson Scott along with her great grand children Isabella, Cree, Kaylyn, Jade and Jameson. Also aunt to Larry and Bob Buick, David and Dale Riggs and Gene Myles. Loving sister to Helen, Shirley and Patricia. Her love of gardening, playing cards, remembering her of her amazing cooking and baking skills. Jacqueline also loved animals, dancing, visiting with her friends who were sick, involved in all of her church activities and not to mention President of the Woman's Church group. She was so involved in a variety of activities that she loved and was always ready to help anyone that needed her help. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, great nana Brown and dear aunt Jacquie. If desired, donations to one's favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved