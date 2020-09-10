It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacqueline Brown at the Royal Victorian Hospital in Barrie, Ontario on July 31, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of Dennis Gordon Riseborough (deceased) and her second husband, William T. Brown (deceased). Loving mother to her two daughters Denise Hamilton and Claudia Riseborough and a very proud grandmother to Toni and her grandson Scott along with her great grand children Isabella, Cree, Kaylyn, Jade and Jameson. Also aunt to Larry and Bob Buick, David and Dale Riggs and Gene Myles. Loving sister to Helen, Shirley and Patricia. Her love of gardening, playing cards, remembering her of her amazing cooking and baking skills. Jacqueline also loved animals, dancing, visiting with her friends who were sick, involved in all of her church activities and not to mention President of the Woman's Church group. She was so involved in a variety of activities that she loved and was always ready to help anyone that needed her help. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, great nana Brown and dear aunt Jacquie. If desired, donations to one's favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.



