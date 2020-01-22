Home

Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Copeland
Jacqueline Helen Copeland

Jacqueline Helen Copeland Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital Midland on Monday, January 20, 2020 in her 78th year. Jackie Copeland of Hillsdale, dear wife of the late Kenneth Copeland. Lovingly remembered by her sons Doug and Scott of Hillsdale. Much loved 'Gram' of Matthew and Samantha. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Jackie is predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Naomi Dandenault and siblings, Doug (Theresa), Patricia (survived by Glen) and Rosemarie. Friends called at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, Elmvale, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. on Friday, January, 24, 2020. A memorial service was held in the chapel on Saturday, January, 25th at 1:30 p.m. Spring interment Hillsdale Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Hospice Huronia or a . Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020
