Died peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in her 86th year. Jackie of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Earl Stone (1990). Loving mother of Earl (Brenda), John (Liz), Bruce (Maggie), Cindy Allen (Barry) and Reid. Cherished grandma to Shannon, Oliver (Amanda), Jacqueline (Rob), Jody (Scott), Amber (Scott), Earl (Brooke), Jonathon (Sara) and Kayla (Kyle) and great-grandmother to 20. Jackie is predeceased by her siblings and will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a hardworking woman who was kind and loving. She was a fulltime grandma and great-grandma to her large family. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, her baking was a highlight of any visit and she was often seen working in her garden. She will be deeply missed. When conditions permit, a graveside service will be held at Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign Jackie's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.