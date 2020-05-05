Jacqueline Joyce Stone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in her 86th year. Jackie of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Earl Stone (1990). Loving mother of Earl (Brenda), John (Liz), Bruce (Maggie), Cindy Allen (Barry) and Reid. Cherished grandma to Shannon, Oliver (Amanda), Jacqueline (Rob), Jody (Scott), Amber (Scott), Earl (Brooke), Jonathon (Sara) and Kayla (Kyle) and great-grandmother to 20. Jackie is predeceased by her siblings and will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a hardworking woman who was kind and loving. She was a fulltime grandma and great-grandma to her large family. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, her baking was a highlight of any visit and she was often seen working in her garden. She will be deeply missed. When conditions permit, a graveside service will be held at Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign Jackie's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved