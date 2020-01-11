|
|
Passed away suddenly at home on July 17th in her 62nd year. Survived by her daughters Ariel and Eva Beaudoin and son Colin Smith. Cherished grandmother of Alaina and Atticus. Predeceased by her parents Albert Ernest Smith and Ernestine Edna (nee Delorme) Smith. Dear sister of Fred (Edwina), Gary (Theresa), Sandra (Dan) and Glenn (Karen). Celebration of Life will take place at the Midland Legion on January 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If so desired, donations in her memory may be made to Midland Salvation Army Food Bank.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020