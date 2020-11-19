1/1
Jacqueline YANCH-ROWLEY
Passed away peacefully at IOOF Seniors Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Elwood Rowley. Loving mother of Michele (Peter), Corinne (Shawn), Christopher (Linda), Heather (Ian) and Brent (Anna). Jacqueline will be sadly missed by Elwood's children, Laura, Tim and Janette. Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Amanda), Katie (Brandon), Jessica (Dennis), Chadwick (Maggie), Chelsea, Carley, Cameron, Jacqueline (Aaron), Courtney (Nicholas), MacKenzie, Keagan, Hayden, Maddison and Chloe. Great-grandmother of Brynnley, Harrison, Eli, Ella, Maya, Abby, Amelia, Theo, Dominic, Mason and Carter. Dear sister of Josephine, Carolynn, Marilyn, Nelson and the late Roxanne. A private family service will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
