Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home during rest, surrounded by family on Tuesday August 4th in his 71st year. Jai was a loving companion to his wife and best friend Lynne (McGann) Khemraj. He will be sadly missed by his children Sherri-Lyn Ainsworth and Ashley Ainsworth and son-in-law Tino El-Hoss, and his most cherished twin granddaughters Claire El-Hoss and Fiona El-Hoss, and of course his beloved nephews Kelvin and Michael Khemraj and dog Jax. He will be sorely missed by his Mother-in-law Audrey McGann, in-laws Sherry and Bob Lekic, Bob and Ana McGann, Scott and Robin McGann and many nieces and nephews, younger brother and other family members in Canada, USA and Guyana. Jai was a valued and long-term employee of the Orillia Public Library where he built many long-lasting friendships. He loved working on his home, caring for his garden, cooking, watching movies and most of all he loved playing with hissix-year old twin granddaughters, who were the joy of his life.We will never forget him and his sense of humor and extremely generous nature. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
who is assisting with the cremation. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Public Library, Children's Department or Heart and Stroke Foundation.