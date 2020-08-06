1/1
Jai (Jairam) Khemraj
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jai's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home during rest, surrounded by family on Tuesday August 4th in his 71st year. Jai was a loving companion to his wife and best friend Lynne (McGann) Khemraj. He will be sadly missed by his children Sherri-Lyn Ainsworth and Ashley Ainsworth and son-in-law Tino El-Hoss, and his most cherished twin granddaughters Claire El-Hoss and Fiona El-Hoss, and of course his beloved nephews Kelvin and Michael Khemraj and dog Jax. He will be sorely missed by his Mother-in-law Audrey McGann, in-laws Sherry and Bob Lekic, Bob and Ana McGann, Scott and Robin McGann and many nieces and nephews, younger brother and other family members in Canada, USA and Guyana. Jai was a valued and long-term employee of the Orillia Public Library where he built many long-lasting friendships. He loved working on his home, caring for his garden, cooking, watching movies and most of all he loved playing with hissix-year old twin granddaughters, who were the joy of his life.We will never forget him and his sense of humor and extremely generous nature. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca who is assisting with the cremation. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Public Library, Children's Department or Heart and Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved