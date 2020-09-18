1/1
Peacefully, after a short illness, at North York General Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Jim Brown, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of the late Anne (Macpherson). Loving father of Karen Dockeray (Gregg), Wendy (Steven), and Marney (Brian). Sadly missed by his granddaughters Kate and Jess Dockeray. Dear brother of Nancy (Derrick) and their family Andrew and Eleanor. Fondly remembered by his cousin Steven (the brother he never had). Forever in the heart of his niece Colleen (Marc). Station Master Jim to Pat, Ashley, and Robin. Sorely missed by countless dear friends and rail enthusiasts with whom he shared a great passion and many adventures and shenanigans. Respecting Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 18, 2020.
