Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for James GOWANLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Andrew GOWANLOCK


1937 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Andrew GOWANLOCK Obituary
Gone to be with his Lord at Washago with his family by his side on Monday, April 20, 2020 Jim was the beloved husband of Donna Marie (Harris), celebrating their 60th year of love. Loved father of Whitney (Harry) and Mark (Kieron). Dear grandfather of Brock (Riley), Jamie, Dylan, Michael, Jessica (Jeremy) and Henk (Michaela). Great-grandfather of Brent and Anna. Brother of Malcolm (Lawna) Gowanlock and predeceased by Elizabeth (Muir) Dack and Robert "Bob" (Beth) Gowanlock. He will be greatly missed by Marlyne and Frank North and many nieces and nephews. Jim's working career spanned many vocations, between farming, logistics, construction and public service working for the Ontario Government, he self educated and excelled in each field. Jim's work ethic was only outdone by his love for his family and friends. No service is scheduled at this time. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Jim, to Life Outreach International (Life Today), would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -