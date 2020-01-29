|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, James Andrew McGoogan of Stayner, peacefully on January 27th in his home. Jimmy was born in Scotland on May 16th and came to call Toronto home in 1956 with the love of his life, Ruby (predeceased 2010). Jimmy is survived by his loving daughters, Andrea (Gino) and Lisa (Chuck). Cherished grandad to Chrystal (Donald), Brad, Ryan (Sabrina), Sarah, Matthew and Daniel. Great-grandad to Paetyn, Brandon and Rylin. Caring brother to Jean of England and Jessie of Scotland. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Jimmy enjoyed a long and successful career in the chemical coatings industry. He loved to Scottish country dance and was a competitor in his favourite sports of lawn and carpet bowling, curling and pool. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid reader and baker. In keeping with Jimmy's wishes there will be no service or visitation. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Jimmy's life will follow on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the hall at Huron Meadows Complex, 275 Huron Street, Stayner. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation in memory of Jimmy. Lisa and Andrea would like to extend a special thanks to the palliative care team, specifically nurse practitioner Shelley Kennedy-Johnston, Dr. Kate McLachlin and nurses Natalie, Lisa, Richard and Emma from St. Elizabeth's for their exceptional care and compassion with their father during his brief illness. To sign Jimmy's Book of Memories or leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020