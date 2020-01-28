|
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Arnold in his 88th year. He leaves behind his wife, life long love and best friend of 64 yrs Loretta (Johnson), children Ken (Lisa) of Innisfil, Ron (Lorrie) of Hillsdale and Suzanne (Dave) Dobinson of Innisfil, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a great number of family and friends who were very special to him. Born in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Arnold ventured to Ontario where he and Loretta were married in 1956. They moved to Stroud in 1968 when they bought Matheson's Texaco and Restaurant, and became active members of the community. Arnold was a Mechanic and a volunteer firefighter for the Stroud department for 28 years. Arnold was always up for an adventure with his honey by his side, whether it was creating a new career, building a house, exploring in their trailer or making strangers good friends. Arnold will be missed but forever in our hearts. Friends may call at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge St., Stroud on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held in the chapel on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 .pm. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020