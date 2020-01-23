Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of James Wayne Bonner on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 72. James is predeceased by his parents, Doreen (nee Lalonde) and James A. Bonner. Also predeceased by his son Jesse Contois and his brother William "Bill" Bonner. James will be dearly missed by aunt Gail, Sandra Contois, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
