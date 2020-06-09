James "Jimmy" BURNS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood with Vicki at his side at the age of 73. Jim of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Vicki. Dear brother of Grace (Jim Johnston), Robert (Suzie) Burns and Susan (Alex Currie). Loving son-in-law of Marjorie Pitt and brother-in-law of Peter (Faye) Pitt. Jim will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, many friends and neighbours. Jim had a great sense of humour that endeared him to everyone he met. He was passionate about golf, touring the community on his bicycle and travelling with Vicki. He will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration will be held when able. If desired, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation or The Seeing Eye Organization would be appreciated. To sign Jim's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved