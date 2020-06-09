Died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood with Vicki at his side at the age of 73. Jim of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Vicki. Dear brother of Grace (Jim Johnston), Robert (Suzie) Burns and Susan (Alex Currie). Loving son-in-law of Marjorie Pitt and brother-in-law of Peter (Faye) Pitt. Jim will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, many friends and neighbours. Jim had a great sense of humour that endeared him to everyone he met. He was passionate about golf, touring the community on his bicycle and travelling with Vicki. He will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration will be held when able. If desired, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation or The Seeing Eye Organization would be appreciated. To sign Jim's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 9, 2020.