James David COUTTS
Died suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home at the age of 65. Jim of Stayner, beloved husband of Jayne (nee More). Loving father of Andrew and Aaryn (Eric). Cherished grandfather of Hailey. Dear brother of Don (Lynne), Maxine (David Reid), Merle (Nick Deliyiannis), Audrey (Roger Harvey) and the late Dee. Jim will also be missed by his nephews and nieces, his many friends and neighbours. Jim was a quiet, hard working man who enjoyed the outdoors. He hunted with the Tanner Cove Hunt Club and was an integral part of the agricultural community. He operated James Coutts Transport and later worked with his brother Dee and nephew Derek for Clearview Transport. He worked for many of the farmers in the area including Beattie Brothers and Dunlogan Farms. He also enjoyed baking pies and working around his yard. He will be dearly missed. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held at Centennial United Church, 234 William Street, Stayner on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please use the RSVP system on the funeral home website to schedule your visitation time and your attendance at the ceremony. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Carruthers & Davidson You Tube channel. If desired, a donation to Ontario 4-H would be appreciated by Jim's family. For further information, to reserve your space and to sign Jim's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
