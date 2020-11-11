It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Douglas Hales announces his peaceful passing, on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 69 years, from the comfort of his home in Bluewater Beach, Tiny. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Joanne [Thurlow] and by his brothers, George (Caroline), and Norm (Carol). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his three children, Lori, Michelle (Paul), and Brian (Shasta), five grandchildren, Jaelen, Anyssa, Wyatt, Charley, and Draper, and the family dog, Bailey. Jim and Joanne built their family home in 1978 along the shores of Georgian Bay, where generations of family and friends have come together to create memories of their own. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Jim's memory, please consider supporting Diabetes Canada. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com