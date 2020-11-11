1/1
James Douglas (Jim) HALES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Douglas Hales announces his peaceful passing, on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 69 years, from the comfort of his home in Bluewater Beach, Tiny. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Joanne [Thurlow] and by his brothers, George (Caroline), and Norm (Carol). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his three children, Lori, Michelle (Paul), and Brian (Shasta), five grandchildren, Jaelen, Anyssa, Wyatt, Charley, and Draper, and the family dog, Bailey. Jim and Joanne built their family home in 1978 along the shores of Georgian Bay, where generations of family and friends have come together to create memories of their own. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Jim's memory, please consider supporting Diabetes Canada. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved