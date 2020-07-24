1/1
James E. CARRUTHERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARRUTHERS, JAMES E. Passed away peacefully at Tomkins House, Hospice Huronia on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 86th year. Predeceased by first wife Patricia (nee Vallee) and second wife Nancy (nee Desrochers). Proud father of Bill (Karen), Christine Archer (Ken), Duncan (Marylou), Jennifer Farrell, Christopher, and Jess Ford (Larry). Survived by his brother Dave (Diane). Predeceased by his parents and other siblings. Former member of the Knights of Columbus and Royal Canadian Legion. Jim will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was most happy working outside, or camping with his family. Cremation has already taken place. At the request of the deceased and due to Covid 19, a small graveside service will be held with immediate family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at a future date. Donations to Tomkins House, Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Tomkins House for their outstanding care. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeClair Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved