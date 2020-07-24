CARRUTHERS, JAMES E. Passed away peacefully at Tomkins House, Hospice Huronia on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 86th year. Predeceased by first wife Patricia (nee Vallee) and second wife Nancy (nee Desrochers). Proud father of Bill (Karen), Christine Archer (Ken), Duncan (Marylou), Jennifer Farrell, Christopher, and Jess Ford (Larry). Survived by his brother Dave (Diane). Predeceased by his parents and other siblings. Former member of the Knights of Columbus and Royal Canadian Legion. Jim will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was most happy working outside, or camping with his family. Cremation has already taken place. At the request of the deceased and due to Covid 19, a small graveside service will be held with immediate family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at a future date. Donations to Tomkins House, Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Tomkins House for their outstanding care. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca