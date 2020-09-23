Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Glanville. Father of Robert Glanville (Lorraine), John Glanville (Brenda), Victor Glanville, Richard Glanville (Theresa) and the late James Glanville. Grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Brother of David and predeceased by Kemp, Norm, Bill, Fred, Cecil and Hilda. Interment at Highland Memorial Gardens, Toronto. If desired, donations can be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



