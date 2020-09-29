Passed away peacefully at home in Oro-Medonte, on September 27, 2020 in his 74th year. Jim Martin, beloved husband of Barb Buckingham. Brother of Tom and wife Cathy of Mississauga and the late Michael "Mickey". Uncle of Cayla, Ryan and Lisa. Son of Nellie and the late George Martin. In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. If desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.