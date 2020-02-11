Home

James Joseph (Jimmie Joe) BROUILLARD

James Joseph (Jimmie Joe) BROUILLARD Obituary
Passed away suddenly at his home on February 7, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving husband to Lynne for 16 years. Cherished dad to Susan Letriard (Steve). Predeceased by son Steven Brouillard. Dear step-dad to Sue Davies, Cindy Carrington, Kim Hussain (Trevor), Shannon Schembri and Holly Jones (Greg). Caring brother to Don Brouillard (Joan), Ray Brouillard and Sharon Berhalter (Rick). Cousin/brother to Mike Dupuis (Anna) and Willie-Boy Wilson (Shirley). Greatly missed by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by aunts, cousins, nieces , nephews, god children, extended family and many friends, plus his fur baby 'Grizzy'. Jim owned and operated Brouillard Cleaning Services all over Simcoe County. He was a driver for Beatrice (Lakeview Dairy) in Barrie for many years where he earned himself the nickname 'Milkman'. Proud of his Irish/French heritage. His sense of humour and storytelling will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held at the NICHOLLS FUNERAL HOME (330 Midland Avenue, Midland) on Saturday, February 15th from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to the Midland S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the family and may be made online or by cheque. Messages of condolence may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020
