Passed away suddenly at his home on February 7, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving husband to Lynne for 16 years. Cherished dad to Susan Letriard (Steve). Predeceased by son Steven Brouillard. Dear step-dad to Sue Davis, Cindy Carrington, Kim Hussain (Trevor), Shannon Schembri and Holly Jones (Greg). Caring brother to Don Brouillard (Joan), Ray Brouillard and Sharon Berhalter (Rick). Cousin/brother to Mike Dupuis (Anna) and Willie-Boy Wilson (Shirley). Brother-in-law to Dianne Beelen (Larry), Pete Speers and predeceased by Gloria, Glenna, John and Dan Speers. Greatly missed by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, god children, extended family and many friends, plus his fur baby 'Gizzy' (Little Big Man). Jim owned and operated Brouillard Cleaning Services all over Simcoe County. He was a driver for Beatrice (Lakeview Dairy) in Barrie for many years where he earned himself the nickname 'Milkman'. Proud of his Irish/French heritage. His sense of humour and storytelling will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation was held at the NICHOLLS FUNERAL HOME (330 Midland Avenue, Midland) on Saturday, February 15th from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. A service followed in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Midland S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the family and may be made online or by cheque.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 18, 2020