Jamie, aka "Jethro", passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia in his 54th year. Devoted father to Alex (Tyrell) Goretzki and Jessy Lloyd. Loving grandfather to Felix and Ellie May. Dear brother to Sarah Jane (Brent) and uncle to Madison and Gavin. Jamie loved racing snowmobiles and dirt bikes growing up. He spent many a weekends off on some lake with his dad racing and having fun. His greatest love was for his daughter Alex and son Jessy and his grandkids Felix and Ellie May. He may not have had much time with them but he loved them very much. For information on celebration of life email bsbayley98@gmail.com. Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E, Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donation are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca