1/1
James Kenneth "Jamie" LLOYD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie, aka "Jethro", passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia in his 54th year. Devoted father to Alex (Tyrell) Goretzki and Jessy Lloyd. Loving grandfather to Felix and Ellie May. Dear brother to Sarah Jane (Brent) and uncle to Madison and Gavin. Jamie loved racing snowmobiles and dirt bikes growing up. He spent many a weekends off on some lake with his dad racing and having fun. His greatest love was for his daughter Alex and son Jessy and his grandkids Felix and Ellie May. He may not have had much time with them but he loved them very much. For information on celebration of life email bsbayley98@gmail.com. Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E, Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donation are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simcoe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved