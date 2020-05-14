Lawson, James (Jimmy) Michael of Barrie, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Owen Hill Long Term Care on May 3, 2020 in his 79th year. James was born in England to Bridget and Marshall Lawson on December 25, 1941. Father of Karen Campbell (Late Rob), Michael Lawson (Late Candice), Mark Lawson (Bristol), Brigette Lawson (Sean), Dale Lawson (Terry) and Shannon Bell (Richard). Proud Grandfather of Darrel, Avalon, Annie, Marshall, April, Stephanie, Connor, J-lee, Kayson, Eva, Santina, Grayson and two great-grandchildren William and Diarmid. Dear brother of Patricia Cameron (Ivan) and Bonnie Miller. He will be fondly remembered by Lisa Pomerleau family, many relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service at this time. A special thank you to Dr. McConvey and all the Front-Line Workers at Owen Hill Long Term Care, your kindness will never be forgotten. Arrangements Entrusted to Peaceful Transition Simcoe. Condolences may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.