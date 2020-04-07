|
|
After a short battle with brain cancer Jim passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital in Orillia in his 77th year. Devoted husband and best friend of the late Susan Lloyd. Cherished father of Jamie Lloyd and Sarah Jane Bayley (Brent). Loving grandfather to Alex (Ty), Jessy, Gavin and Madison. Dear great-grandfather to Felix and Ellie May. Beloved brother to Dave Lloyd (Marg) and Doris Brunotte (late Jerry). Jim was an avid hunter and enjoyed antique vehicles. He could always be found in his shop tinkering on some mode of transportation from a lawnmower to his beloved 1953 Ford F100 "the purple truck". He was lucky enough to have some amazing travels with Sue all over North America and part of Europe. They made friends wherever they went. Jim will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For information on celebration of life email [email protected] Memorial donations may be made to The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James St. E, Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donation are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020