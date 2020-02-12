|
CORMIER, James Robert of Lefroy, ON passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, ON on Wednesday, January 22nd in his 57th year. Loving father of Shelsea Cormier. Dear son of Margaret Poole. Sadly missed by his sisters Lisa Willoughby-Duffey and Christina Duffey. Cherished best friend of Ross Phinney. James always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his many nephews, nieces relatives and friends. At James' and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A private family service has been held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives Barrie, ON 888-322-7222
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020