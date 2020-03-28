Home

Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
James Robert Glover

James Robert Glover Obituary
Born February 2nd, 1989, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Tuesday, March 24th in Wasaga Beach. Survived and loved by his parents, Jeff and Tess, sister Jin and her husband Daithi Millea and brother Jesse Glover. He will be dearly missed by his Uncle Jody Glover and cousin Matt Glover and by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Canada, Switzerland, the United States and in every corner of the world. James was predeceased by his loving Grandparents in Canada and Switzerland. James was a great big, sweet and gentle guy who left us far too soon. James quickly filled the room not only with his physical presence, but even more so with his voice, his twisted sense of humour and most of all with his booming and catching laugh. Find rest Son, we will love and remember you always. The family will hold a celebration of James' life at a future date and wishes you all to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. We would like to express our deepest thanks to Doctors A. Singh and L. Wells as well as the entire team at Waypoint & Majors Pharmacy for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 28, 2020
