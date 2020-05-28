September 7, 1949 - May 12, 2020 Following a recent diagnosis of ALS, Jim left on his own terms thanks to the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. He was surrounded by his girls at home in Atherley for his last Double Shot Tuesday and passed peacefully during happy hour. He was 70 years young. Jim is the much loved and greatly missed husband of Jaine Lamb (Wimpory). Proud Dad of Alison (Jerry) Goncalves, Naomi Shipley, Sarah (Dan) Parish, and Rebecca (Jozef Winter) Lamb. Adored and greatly missed 'Poppa' of Mikaila, Porter, Myah, Jaxon and 'TJ'. Son of James and Betty Lamb (both predeceased) of Udney. Beloved big brother to Ted (Doreen Pilger), Bob (predeceased), Sherry (Bruce) Eldridge, Randy (predeceased), Cathy (Donnie) Flemming, Jary (predeceased), Bonnie (predeceased), and Jody. Respected Uncle to Shane, Jason, Cody, Kendel, Rachel, R.J., Lyndsay, Melissa, Tyler, Hailey, Daniel and Garrett. Son in-law to Tom Wimpory (predeceased), Patricia (predeceased) and John Welch. Brother in-law to Mark (predeceased) and Leanne Wimpory, Matthew (Julie) Wimpory, and Alan Whitall (predeceased). With many career changes, Jim led a full and interesting life. From working for the Bank of Montreal, to spending many years with Switzer's Lumber Company, running his own business farming shiitake mushrooms, being a Lieutenant of the Mnjikaning First Nation Fire & Rescue (Rama Fire), and managing the family limestone quarry. Jim was an inspiration, friend, pain in the ass, and memorable colleague to many people throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital or the ALS Society are greatly appreciated. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to share memories of Jim or talk about his life can reach out to his family via email at rebeccajainelamb@gmail.com or online at CarsonFuneralHomes.com. We miss him immensely - although we are apart, we do not need to grieve alone.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.