James Russell WEIR
Passed away peacefully surrounded with love at Campbell House Hospice on Monday, June 8, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Carol (Scudder). Loving father of Dawn Bowins, David (Lynda), Michael (Marie), Mark (Valerie). Cherished Poppa of Michelle Burlock (Joe), Mathew Bowins (Lindsay), Matthew Bray (Christine) Luke Weir (Reilly) Rebecca Weir and Joe Weir, Haley and Cassidy Weir. Special Poppa to Ty and Taiden Burlock and Sydney and Jackson Bowins. Predeceased by parents Russell and Isabel Weir, sisters Lorraine Weir, Rhea Borland, brother Laurie Weir. Survived by brother Bill Weir (Lorraine) and sister Sandy Shannon (Norman Kopperud), sister-in-law Darlene Weir. Private family service with cremation to follow. Interment at First Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Special thanks to the staff at Campbell House Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given. It meant a lot looking in the window to see every need was met, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A special thanks to Dr. Lewin for going above and beyond showing compassion and care. We will never forget your thoughtfulness. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to Campbell House Hospice. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
