The family of James "Jim" Seedhouse announce with sadness his passing on December 4, 2020. Jim is survived by his sons Craig (Candice May) and James (Dawn Law). Lovingly remembered by granddaughters Grace and Lily. The family would like to thank the staff of Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital for their kindness and care of Jim. Jim had a long successful career with General Motors, serving clients in the Orillia area. He had a love of boating and enjoyed the company of many friends over the years. Following Jim's wishes, there will be no service. Memorial donations in Jim's name can be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation or Canadian Blood Services through the Mundell Funeral Home 79 West St. N. Orillia 705-325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 7, 2020.