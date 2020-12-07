1/1
James "Jim" SEEDHOUSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of James "Jim" Seedhouse announce with sadness his passing on December 4, 2020. Jim is survived by his sons Craig (Candice May) and James (Dawn Law). Lovingly remembered by granddaughters Grace and Lily. The family would like to thank the staff of Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital for their kindness and care of Jim. Jim had a long successful career with General Motors, serving clients in the Orillia area. He had a love of boating and enjoyed the company of many friends over the years. Following Jim's wishes, there will be no service. Memorial donations in Jim's name can be made to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation or Canadian Blood Services through the Mundell Funeral Home 79 West St. N. Orillia 705-325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved