It is with heavy hearts we say, "Happy Trails" to James (Jim) Seymour on February 25th. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Carol, daughter Terri Franklin (Jim) and son Jamie (Brenda). Seven grandchildren, Troy (Kelly), Kale (Amy) Devon, Dane Franklin and Jay, Reid, Braydon Seymour. A huge Thank-You to Dr. Tony Rowlinson and The Collingwood Nursing Home for your care and love of Jim. His smile was contagious. He has left a hole in many hearts who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life to follow.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020