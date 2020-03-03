Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Seymour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Seymour Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we say, "Happy Trails" to James (Jim) Seymour on February 25th. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Carol, daughter Terri Franklin (Jim) and son Jamie (Brenda). Seven grandchildren, Troy (Kelly), Kale (Amy) Devon, Dane Franklin and Jay, Reid, Braydon Seymour. A huge Thank-You to Dr. Tony Rowlinson and The Collingwood Nursing Home for your care and love of Jim. His smile was contagious. He has left a hole in many hearts who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life to follow.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -