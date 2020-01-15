Home

James Wayne BONNER

James Wayne BONNER Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of James Wayne Bonner on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 72. James is predeceased by his parents, Doreen (nee Lalonde) and James A. Bonner. Also predeceased by his brother William "Bill" Bonner his son Jesse Contois. James will be dearly missed by aunt Gail, Sandra Contois many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020
