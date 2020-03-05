|
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at the age of 61. Predeceased by parents Norma Bidwell and Lorne Bidwell. Loving brother to Brian (Louise), Sherry Mullin (Weldon), and the late Lorna. Friends may be received at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE (152 Bradford St., Barrie), on Friday, March 6th, 2020 for visitation from 12:00p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00p.m. Reception to follow. Burial at Minesing Union Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Simcoe. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020