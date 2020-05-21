Jane Elizabeth YULE
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia at the age of 91 on Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald (June 1994). Loved mother of Bill (Barb), Linda Webb (Dollard), Rick (Brenda), Peter and the late Jim (February 2012). Loving grandmother of Billy, Rhonda, Debbie, Kyle, Ryan, Caitlyn, Amanda, Justin, Candace, James, Trish, Dallas, and Lacey. Dear great grandmother of 9 great grandchildren. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, a private family graveside service was held at Hobart Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Jane may be made to Trillium Manor and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
